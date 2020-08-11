Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Addus Homecare (ADUS) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with bullish sentiments.

Addus Homecare (ADUS)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.32, close to its 52-week high of $104.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Addus Homecare with a $110.00 average price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $55.67 average price target, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on July 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

