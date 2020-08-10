Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Xenon (XENE) with bullish sentiments.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 53.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectar Biosciences with a $3.67 average price target.

Xenon (XENE)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Xenon today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xenon with a $23.50 average price target.

