Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) with bullish sentiments.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

Barclays analyst Emily Field maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF395.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $342.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Field is ranked #5981 out of 6880 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $420.13 average price target, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF380.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Citigroup analyst Joel Beatty maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Beatty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 52.3% success rate. Beatty covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.29, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

In a report released today, Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.58, close to its 52-week low of $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nochomovitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Nochomovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Harpoon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.29, which is a 147.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.