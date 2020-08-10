Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Celyad (CYAD) and Galapagos (GLPG) with bullish sentiments.

Celyad (CYAD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Celyad today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.28.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 48.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celyad with a $23.50 average price target, a 129.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Galapagos (GLPG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Galapagos today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 48.1% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.