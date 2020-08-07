Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CTI BioPharma (CTIC), Ligand Pharma (LGND) and Celyad (CYAD) with bullish sentiments.

CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CTI BioPharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ligand Pharma with a $179.75 average price target, representing a 55.8% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Celyad (CYAD)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Celyad. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celyad with a $31.00 average price target.

