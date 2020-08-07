Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Northland Securities analyst Jason Wittes maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.11.

Wittes has an average return of 27.8% when recommending Alphatec Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is ranked #752 out of 6876 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphatec Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.00, representing a 63.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Ironwood Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ironwood Pharma with a $11.50 average price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria reiterated a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Onconova Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.77, implying a 61.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $111.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.