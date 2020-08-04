Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lumos Pharma (LUMO) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) with bullish sentiments.

Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma and a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 50.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumos Pharma with a $33.00 average price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 50.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Minerva Neurosciences with a $6.60 average price target.

