Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on OncoCyte (OCX) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) with bullish sentiments.

OncoCyte (OCX)

Benchmark Co. analyst Bruce Jackson maintained a Buy rating on OncoCyte on July 30 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33, close to its 52-week low of $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Jackson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Exact Sciences, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OncoCyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50, implying a 159.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.31, close to its 52-week high of $44.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axonics Modulation Technologies with a $45.83 average price target, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

