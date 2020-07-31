Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Viewray (VRAY) and Exact Sciences (EXAS) with bullish sentiments.

Viewray (VRAY)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Viewray yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.44, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viewray is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.8% and a 80.0% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Genetron Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exact Sciences with a $103.71 average price target, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

