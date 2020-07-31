Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cryolife (CRY) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Cryolife (CRY)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia reiterated a Buy rating on Cryolife yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cryolife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.94, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

