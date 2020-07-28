Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN) and Universal Health (UHS) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released yesterday, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $716.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $634.02, close to its 52-week high of $664.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $634.54.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Universal Health (UHS)

In a report released yesterday, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Universal Health, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

Universal Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.