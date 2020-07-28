Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Adocia (ADOCY), Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Adocia (ADOCY)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Adocia, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 49.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Adocia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67, a 126.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR19.00 price target.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 46.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Palatin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.17, which is a 252.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.37, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 47.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.75, representing a 134.4% upside. In a report issued on July 17, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

