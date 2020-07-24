Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) and Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) with bullish sentiments.

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to VistaGen Therapeutics, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 53.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VistaGen Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Lemaitre Vascular, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 51.0% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lemaitre Vascular is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.40, implying an 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.