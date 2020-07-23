Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Genprex (GNPX) with bullish sentiments.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report issued on July 20, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics and a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 40.0% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, La Jolla Pharma, and Sierra Oncology.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report released yesterday, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Bioxcel Therapeutics.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.40, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Genprex (GNPX)

In a report released yesterday, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Genprex, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.5% and a 63.3% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and Cocrystal Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genprex with a $7.00 average price target.

