Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aravive (ARAV), Align Tech (ALGN) and HCA Healthcare (HCA) with bullish sentiments.

Aravive (ARAV)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aravive with a $26.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Align Tech (ALGN)

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech yesterday and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $308.33, close to its 52-week high of $326.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phibro Animal Health, Idexx Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Align Tech with a $318.33 average price target, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare today and set a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HCA Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $142.93, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.