Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 54.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karyopharm Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.56, representing a 71.6% upside. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS today and set a price target of NOK66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.87, close to its 52-week high of $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 55.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BerGenBio AS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.09.

