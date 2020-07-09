Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rigel (RIGL) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI) with bullish sentiments.

Rigel (RIGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 52.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.50, close to its 52-week high of $65.43.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 55.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.57.

