Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL), Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) and Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) with bullish sentiments.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.25, implying a 130.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Corvus Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 34.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Corcept Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.33.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma and a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cocrystal Pharma with a $5.00 average price target.

