Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), TransMedics Group (TMDX) and GW Pharma (GWPH) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.26.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 56.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.50, which is a 145.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to TransMedics Group today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 51.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

TransMedics Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $122.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $183.29, representing a 48.4% upside. In a report issued on June 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GWPH: