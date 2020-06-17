Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO) with bullish sentiments.

Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Xenetic Biosciences, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.19, close to its 52-week low of $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Xenetic Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.33, an 110.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

