Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM), Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) with bullish sentiments.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HTG Molecular Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.07, which is a 71.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 45.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.40, an 88.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.67, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 40.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

