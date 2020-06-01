Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) with bullish sentiments.

RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju initiated coverage with a Buy rating on RAPT Therapeutics today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

RAPT Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50, which is an 117.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.25, close to its 52-week high of $69.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 80.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.20, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

