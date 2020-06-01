Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) with bullish sentiments.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.92.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 55.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $14.00 average price target.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics on May 29 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 47.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $53.00 average price target, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Harpoon Therapeutics with a $30.00 average price target, a 53.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

