Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 54.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.17, representing a 199.5% upside. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.86, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $176.78 average price target, which is a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $154.00 price target.

SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide, with a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.19, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

Burleson has an average return of 46.1% when recommending SLANG Worldwide.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #426 out of 6650 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SLANG Worldwide with a $0.74 average price target, which is a 300.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Clarus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $0.75 price target.

