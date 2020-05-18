Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) and TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) with bullish sentiments.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.45, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 54.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sol-Gel Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 82.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

