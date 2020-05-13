Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CytoDyn (CYDY) and Sutro Biopharma (STRO) with bullish sentiments.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 46.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

CytoDyn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Sutro Biopharma today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sutro Biopharma with a $18.00 average price target.

