Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) with bullish sentiments.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 46.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $26.60 average price target, representing a 37.3% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.59, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 31.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $20.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.