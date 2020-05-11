Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP), Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with bullish sentiments.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics on May 8 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 45.6% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harpoon Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, implying a 97.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech on May 8 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncolytics Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.45.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.87, close to its 52-week low of $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 49.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.67, a 60.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SAGE: