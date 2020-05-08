Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Arena Pharma (ARNA) with bullish sentiments.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 65.8% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.60, a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $116.00 price target.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 52.7% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arena Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.20, a 43.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

