Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) with bullish sentiments.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 40.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals with a $22.00 average price target.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 44.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Seres Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.67.

