Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Celyad (CYAD) with bullish sentiments.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Urogen Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.50.

Celyad (CYAD)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Celyad. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celyad is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.50, which is a 225.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

