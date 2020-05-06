Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) and Exelixis (EXEL) with bullish sentiments.

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acadia Healthcare with a $31.40 average price target, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.16, close to its 52-week high of $27.66.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 53.8% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $27.55 average price target, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

