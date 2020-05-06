Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO), CareDx (CDNA) and Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) with bullish sentiments.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00, implying a 78.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, a 61.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.95, close to its 52-week high of $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 42.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $16.00 average price target, a 56.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AKBA: