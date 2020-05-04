Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Regulus (RGLS) with bullish sentiments.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 38.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ImmunoGen with a $9.00 average price target, representing a 125.0% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Regulus (RGLS)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Regulus, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 45.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regulus with a $1.25 average price target.

