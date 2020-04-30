Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA), Chemed (CHE) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with bullish sentiments.

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.22, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 43.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genocea Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chemed (CHE)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Chemed today and set a price target of $535.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $428.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $535.00, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $535.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released today, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.05.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 55.0% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Five Prime Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.92, implying a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.