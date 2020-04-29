Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dexcom (DXCM) and Merck & Company (MRK) with bullish sentiments.

Dexcom (DXCM)

In a report released today, Christopher Pasquale from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom, with a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $343.02, close to its 52-week high of $344.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasquale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Pasquale covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Viewray.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $349.35, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Merck & Company (MRK)

Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Fernandez is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 58.9% success rate. Fernandez covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, and Viela Bio.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merck & Company with a $92.33 average price target, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.