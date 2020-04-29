Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chimerix (CMRX) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with bullish sentiments.

Chimerix (CMRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Chimerix today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 50.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimerix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 42.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $199.92, representing a 59.4% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

