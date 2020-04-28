Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Selecta Biosciences (SELB), CytoDyn (CYDY) and Sutro Biopharma (STRO) with bullish sentiments.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences and a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.73, close to its 52-week high of $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 42.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytoDyn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sutro Biopharma, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 43.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sutro Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.