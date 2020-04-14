Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) and Alimera (ALIM) with bullish sentiments.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 47.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00, which is an 87.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Arcturus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 38.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

