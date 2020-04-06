Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on InspireMD (NSPR), IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) and Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) with bullish sentiments.

InspireMD (NSPR)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on InspireMD, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 32.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Miragen Therapeutics.

InspireMD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences and a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.59, close to its 52-week low of $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 43.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, a 292.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.00, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 27.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

