Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY), Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

In a report released today, David Risinger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.87, close to its 52-week high of $147.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 39.9% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eli Lilly & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.60.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 35.4% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $177.00, a 61.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $199.00 price target.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.19, close to its 52-week high of $124.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.67.

