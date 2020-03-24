Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Geron (GERN), Electrocore (ECOR) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) with bullish sentiments.

Geron (GERN)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Geron, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 32.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Geron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.50, which is a 243.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Electrocore (ECOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Electrocore today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.47, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.1% and a 24.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electrocore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.93, close to its 52-week low of $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.3% and a 30.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Y-Mabs Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67, which is a 210.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy.

