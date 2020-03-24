Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.03, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.4% and a 26.7% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.20, implying a 223.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $77.67 average price target, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on March 9, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Buy with a $86.00 price target.

