Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) and CareDx (CDNA) with bullish sentiments.

Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novus Therapeutics, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.32, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 30.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novus Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.32, close to its 52-week low of $13.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 24.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

