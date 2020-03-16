Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) and Verastem (VSTM) with bullish sentiments.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.68, close to its 52-week low of $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.5% and a 19.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aquestive Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, representing an 842.4% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Verastem (VSTM)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Verastem, with a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.7% and a 25.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Verastem has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25, implying a 102.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

