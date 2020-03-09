Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) with bullish sentiments.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.43, close to its 52-week low of $2.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 40.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ObsEva SA with a $26.00 average price target, which is a 769.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Bio-Path Holdings today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.03, close to its 52-week low of $4.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Bio-Path Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

