Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF) and Shift Technologies (SFT) with bullish sentiments.

Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF)

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Kkr Real Estate Finance on May 11 and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 54.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kkr Real Estate Finance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report issued on April 28, JMP Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shift Technologies (SFT)

In a report released yesterday, Marvin Fong from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Shift Technologies, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.40, close to its 52-week low of $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 49.3% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shift Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.60, implying a 60.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.