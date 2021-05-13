Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) and Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) with bullish sentiments.

INDUS Realty Trust (INDT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers reiterated a Buy rating on INDUS Realty Trust on May 11 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on INDUS Realty Trust is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.00, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on April 26, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

In a report released yesterday, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Healthpeak Properties, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 67.7% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthpeak Properties with a $33.64 average price target, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

