Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) with bullish sentiments.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.55, close to its 52-week high of $18.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Host Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Buy rating to Focus Financial Partners today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 86.2% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Focus Financial Partners with a $61.33 average price target, a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

