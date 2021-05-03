Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Affiliated Managers (AMG) and Trinity Capital, Inc. (TRIN) with bullish sentiments.

Affiliated Managers (AMG)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Affiliated Managers today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.41, close to its 52-week high of $165.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Affiliated Managers is a Hold with an average price target of $153.57.

Trinity Capital, Inc. (TRIN)

Trinity Capital, Inc. received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 81.0% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Gladstone Investment, and Golub Capital Bdc.

Trinity Capital, Inc. has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.46.

